Drop coalition talks; come and join SDP - El-Rufai tells Atiku, Obi, Aregbesola

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has asked opposition leaders and aggrieved stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to drop the idea of a possible future coalition and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) instead.

El-Rufai, a former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, specifically called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in 2023, Peter Obi, and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola to join forces with him in the SDP.

He made the appeal in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, in which he pleaded with politicians to join the SDP to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

This follows his resignation from the APC on Monday, March 10, 2025, citing a misalignment of values with the ruling party.

“My wishes and prayers are for Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf, and all opposition leaders to come and join SDP, not to do a merger or to register a new political party.

“What pains me is that the government we supported and had confidence in would do well because we saw what Tinubu did in Lagos despite his challenges.

“We all know about his issues in Chicago, but we thought if he could replicate his work in Lagos for Nigeria, let’s support him. However, he failed," he said.

The former Kaduna Governor affirmed that his presidential ambition in 2027 would depend on the party and the people's will.