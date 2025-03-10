PHOTOS: El-Rufai meets Aregbesola, Bakare as speculations of APC defection grows

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has continued his high-profile political consultations, meeting with two influential figures—Rauf Aregbesola, a former minister of interior, and Pastor Tunde Bakare—in Lagos on Sunday, March 9.

El-Rufai’s media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, confirmed the development in a post on X, stating, “Malam Nasir @elrufai was in Lagos today to visit Ogbeni @raufaregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare.”

The meeting comes just days after El-Rufai visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, where he reportedly discussed his political ambitions for the 2027 general elections.

Sources suggest that El-Rufai sought Buhari’s counsel on his next political move.

Amidst these developments, speculation is mounting over El-Rufai’s potential defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reports indicate that some of his key allies have already joined the SDP, fuelling concerns within the ruling party about a possible realignment.

Although El-Rufai has yet to publicly confirm his defection plans, his recent meetings with political heavyweights signal a strategic recalibration.

With 2027 still years away, his moves suggest an effort to consolidate alliances and explore new political pathways.