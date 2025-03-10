Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai dumps APC for SDP as war with Tinubu brews

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has officially left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai made the announcement on Monday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that his decision was based on the need to pursue his political ideals on a different platform.

"At this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish. I have now decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP)," he said.

The former governor, a key figure in President Bola Tinubu’s APC, did not elaborate on the reasons behind his defection.

However, his departure marks a significant political realignment, particularly as the 2027 elections draw closer.

El-Rufai had been a central figure in the APC’s rise to power in 2015 and 2019, serving as Kaduna State governor for two terms.

His strained relationship with the current administration, especially following the delay in his ministerial confirmation last year, had fueled speculations about his political future.

His move to SDP raises questions about the party’s role in upcoming elections and whether other APC heavyweights may follow suit.

Political analysts suggest that his defection could alter the dynamics within the opposition landscape.

The APC is yet to officially respond to El-Rufai’s exit.