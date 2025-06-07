You’ll never be broke if your offering is more than your tithe, Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, has revealed to his congregation one surefire way to avoid ever going broke.

According to the Christian cleric who has been courting controversies with his recent sermons, by giving an offering that is more than their tithe, his congregation can ensure they never go broke again.

Speaking in the video of a sermon that has now gone viral, Pastor Ibiyeomie urged his congregation to pay their tithe anything they make money instead of waiting till month end.

In driving home his point, Pastor Ibiyeomie referenced himself, saying he has advanced beyond paying the required 10% as tithe, instead he now pays 20%.

He posited that his advanced habit of paying 20% as tithe instead of 10% is the reason he is not poor.

Pastor Ibiyeome said, “Tithe is the foundation of your covenant to prosperity. Don’t wait until month-end before you pay your tithe. Anytime you get money, pay 10% back to God as a lifestyle.”

He added, “In a month your offering should be bigger than your tithe. My offering, for instance — I don’t give less than 20 percent. That’s why I’m not poor. Increase your offering more than your tithe and you’ll never be broke.”

True to his word, Pastor Ibiyeomie is by no means poor, in fact he is one of the richest Pastors in Nigeria.

A quick search of Pastor Ibiyeomie shows he owns a private jet, which indicates a very high net worth.