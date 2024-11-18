VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

Renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), of turning churches into business centres.

Falana aired his concerns during an interview with Sahara TV, sparking a fresh debate on the commercialisation of religion in Nigeria.

The criticism stemmed from Adeboye’s recent statement about plans to expand the church’s reach.

According to Adeboye, the RCCG aims to establish churches within walking distance of every home in Nigeria.

“This isn’t evangelism; it’s profit-driven expansion,” Falana argued, describing the strategy as a sign of churches prioritising financial gains over spiritual leadership.

Falana’s remarks come shortly after Adeboye claimed divine intervention had stabilised Nigeria’s currency.

Speaking at the Special Holy Ghost Congress in Abuja, Adeboye stated, “If not for the prayers of my followers and myself, the naira could have fallen to ₦10,000 per dollar.”

This assertion, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning the link between spiritual efforts and economic stability.

While Adeboye’s supporters hail his vision for widespread church accessibility, Falana’s comments highlight broader concerns about religion’s role in Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

Many are asking whether churches should be playing a more active role in addressing these challenges or merely expanding their influence.