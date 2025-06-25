A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has carpeted President Bola Tinubu, saying even though his political prowess has been top-notch, governance performances have been woeful and uninspiring.

Adebayo, who flew the SDP presidential banner in the 2023 election, gave the assessment in a recent interview with Vanguard.

He wondered how Tinubu would “graduate with substantive legacy,” considering the perceived failure rate of his government.

While acknowledging that the President has mastered the motivation and interest of the political class, Adebayo said Tinubu is utterly oblivious to the desires of the average Nigerian.

“You have to give President Tinubu an A1 in politics. The only problem he has with the A1 is that he tends to have F9 in governance,” the SDP chieftain said.

“So, how is he going to graduate into any substantive legacy? That is a problem because the A1 politics is that he knows the political class very well.

“He knows what moves and motivates them, and he knows how to recruit them, sometimes retrench them, retire them and reengage them because he knows what they want.

“He doesn’t need to have many people defecting to his party. If he cannot save lives in Benue, Plateau and many parts of the country, then he has failed.”

Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Adebayo says Tinubu will face real opposition from Nigerians

According to the politician, Tinubu erroneously believes that no opposition parties will be left once he captures institutions and politicians.

He said this assumption was based on the misconception that Nigerians are not interested in politics, foretelling that the “real opposition” will come from the people in 2027.

“There are problems with those who want to turn career politicians to opposition, you are going to have a problem,” he said.

“Because it’s only when they are dropped off from the list of ministers, board appointments, that is the only time they remember that they need to make this noise so that they can be brought back.”

The latter part of Adebayo's remarks may have pointed to the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, who recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP after falling out of favour with President Tinubu.