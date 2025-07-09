US slashes Nigerian visas to single entry - 3-month validity

The United States government has announced an immediate change to its visa reciprocity policy, significantly tightening travel conditions for Nigerian citizens.

Under the new directive, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will now be limited to a single entry and will be valid for only three months.

This policy shift, effective from July 8, 2025, does not affect U.S. visas issued prior to that date, which will retain their original validity and terms.

The U.S. Department of State clarified that visa reciprocity remains a “continuous process” and may be reviewed or altered at any time.

According to the U.S. Mission, the move is part of a broader global standardisation of immigration policy.

“U.S. visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of U.S. immigration systems,” the statement read, adding that these standards are based on “global technical and security benchmarks.”

Calls for Stronger Security Compliance

The U.S. emphasised the need for secure travel documents, proper management of visa overstays, and robust information sharing on security or criminal records as part of the expected compliance criteria.

In a gesture of diplomacy, the statement praised Nigeria’s efforts toward meeting international best practices, stating, “We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies.”

However, it acknowledged that further progress is needed and that the U.S. remains in active dialogue with Nigerian authorities.

Despite the stricter policy, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong ties with Nigeria.

“The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria… and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect,” the U.S. Mission said.

Nigerian travellers were also advised to comply fully with their visa terms and ensure that their documents are valid and verifiable.