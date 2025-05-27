Nigerian students face fresh U.S. visa delays as Trump orders embassy to stop issuing F1 visas

Nigerians seeking to study in the United States may face even longer wait times for student visas following a new directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt Student visa appointments globally, as part of plans to implement sweeping social media screening for all international applicants.

According to a U.S. State Department cable issued on Tuesday, embassies and consulates worldwide, including those in Nigeria, have been instructed to pause scheduling any new appointments for student (F, M) and exchange visitor (J) visas until further notice.

“The department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor visa applicants,” the cable reads, with new guidelines on expanded vetting expected “within days.”

This development comes at a time when Nigerian students already endure notoriously long wait times for U.S. visa interview dates, some delayed by months or even over a year.

The policy shift, first reported by Politico and confirmed by The Guardian, is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on what he labels “far-left ideologies” in American universities. It also ties into a controversial push against pro-Palestinian campus activism, with earlier instructions telling consular officers to screen social media posts for signs of “support for terrorist activity”, including backing for Palestine.

Now, the intensified vetting will apply to all applicants, not just flagged activists. Officers are expected to comb through applicants’ content on platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram for any red flags.