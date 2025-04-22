PHOTOS: Vatican releases images of Pope Francis' corpse

The Vatican has released solemn images of Pope Francis lying in his open casket, marking the start of nine days of mourning following his death on Sunday at age 88.

The photos show the pontiff resting peacefully in red liturgical vestments, with a rosary in hand and his papal mitre atop his head.

His body was placed in a simple wooden coffin inside the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel, his residence during the papacy.

The Confirmation of the Death of the Pontiff ceremony took place Monday night and lasted just under an hour.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, formally declared the pope’s death and oversaw the beginning of ancient traditions marking the end of a papal reign.

“The death of the Supreme Pontiff, Francis, has been confirmed,” Farrell proclaimed, fulfilling one of his key roles during a papal transition.

In keeping with tradition, the Fisherman’s Ring—symbolic of the pope’s authority—will be broken with a special hammer, and the dies used to make the papal seal will be destroyed. These items will be buried with Francis.

The Congregation of Cardinals convened early Tuesday, April 22, to begin organising the funeral rites and to set in motion the process of electing a new pope.

Although nine days of official mourning begin immediately, the conclave to choose Francis’ successor will not begin until at least 15 days after his death.

Pope Francis reportedly died following a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.