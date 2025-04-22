Vatican confirms date for Pope Francis’ burial — it's today

The Vatican has officially announced that the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, will take place this Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

The decision was made less than 24 hours after the Pope’s death during the first general congregation of the College of Cardinals.

The meeting, which began at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 22, was led by Giovanni Battista Re, the senior cardinal deacon.

“The Church is united in mourning, but also in reverence. This is a moment of profound grief, but also deep gratitude for his decades of service,” Re said following the session.

Pope Francis’ body to be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica Wednesday -Vatican

Pope Francis’ body will be transferred from the Chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae to St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of the funeral.

The Vatican confirmed that the transfer could happen as early as Wednesday morning. Once there, his body will lie in state for three days, giving the public an opportunity to pay their final respects to a pontiff who reshaped the modern Catholic Church.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. BST) on Saturday, April 26. It is expected to draw thousands of mourners from around the world, including heads of state, religious leaders, and faithful Catholics.