The Conclave: How Pope Francis's successor will be chosen

As the Catholic Church prepares for the eventual succession of Pope Francis, attention turns to one of the world’s most secretive and spiritually charged events: the Papal Conclave.

Held behind the closed doors of the Sistine Chapel, this sacred process determines who will wear the white cassock and step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica as the next pope.

This centuries-old tradition blends solemnity with strict protocol, all underpinned by a vow of total secrecy — breaking it results in automatic excommunication.

Here’s how the next pontiff will be chosen:

Preparations

1. The Cardinals’ Lock-In Cardinals under the age of 80 — known as cardinal electors — will relocate to the Vatican’s Santa Marta guesthouse, a modest accommodation where they will live under lockdown.



There, they swear not to communicate with the outside world, and any breach of this sacred silence could result in excommunication.



The rules are designed to ensure the Holy Spirit, not politics or external pressure, guides their decision.

2. Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica On the morning of the conclave, the cardinals attend a solemn “Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice” Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, invoking divine guidance.

3. Procession to the Chapel In the afternoon, adorned in their distinctive choir dress — scarlet cassock, white rochet, and scarlet mozetta — the electors gather in the Pauline Chapel.



They collectively pray for the Holy Spirit’s wisdom before processing into the Sistine Chapel, their final destination for voting.

4. Chapel Swept for Surveillance Security is airtight. The Sistine Chapel is meticulously swept for hidden recording devices to preserve the sanctity and secrecy of the vote.

5. Swearing the Oath Inside the chapel, cardinals take a solemn oath, promising to fulfil the papal office if elected and to maintain secrecy.



According to Vatican protocol, the gravity of the commitment is not taken lightly.

Election

1. Ballots and Rolls Ballots are handed out, and lots are drawn to assign nine crucial roles: three scrutineers to count the votes, three infirmarii to assist sick cardinals, and three revisers to double-check results.

2. “Extra Omnes” — Everyone Out At the command of “Extra omnes,” all non-voting personnel exit. The Sistine Chapel doors are sealed, marking the official start of the conclave.

3. Casting Votes Each ballot begins with the Latin phrase Eligo in Summum Pontificem (“I elect as Supreme Pontiff”), followed by a blank space.



Electors discreetly write their choice and fold the paper twice to ensure anonymity.

4. The Oath and the Urn Cardinals carry their folded ballots visibly , then take an oath aloud before placing their vote into a silver urn using a plate.



“I call as my witness Christ the Lord, who will be my judge, that my vote is given to the one who, before God, I think should be elected,” each says.

5. Voting for the Infirm Cardinals who are too ill to walk to the altar have their ballots submitted by a scrutineer. If bedridden, infirmarii collect their votes from the guesthouse, even writing down the chosen name if necessary.

6. Vote Counting Scrutineers mix and count the ballots, transferring them into a second container to confirm their number matches the count of electors.



One scrutineer reads each name aloud as the ballots are strung together. The revisers carefully review the tally for errors.

7. No Winner? Vote Again A two-thirds majority is required for an election. If no one reaches that threshold, the cardinals vote again. Up to four votes can occur daily — two in the morning, two in the afternoon.

8. Smoke Signals After each vote, the ballots and any notes are burned in a stove. Black smoke signals no decision; white smoke announces to the world that a new pope has been chosen.



The dramatic moment, often captured live on television, is aided by chemical additives that turn the smoke the appropriate colour.

9. Stalemate Procedure If no pope is elected after three days, the conclave pauses for a day of prayer and reflection. After seven more rounds with no result, another pause follows.



If the deadlock persists through four pauses, the cardinals may opt to vote only between the two most popular candidates, with a simple majority deciding the outcome.

10. Acceptance of Election Once a candidate secures the required votes, they are asked: “Do you accept your election as Supreme Pontiff?” Upon acceptance, he becomes pope immediately, even before being publicly introduced.

As the Catholic Church prepares for a new chapter, all eyes will be drawn to the tiny chimney of the Sistine Chapel.