Explainer: UAE hits Nigeria with strict visa rules — Here’s what you need to know

Planning a trip to Dubai? If you're Nigerian, you might want to read this first. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just dropped some strict new rules that are already shaking things up for travellers, especially for young people heading out solo.

As of now, Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45 can no longer apply for tourist visas unless they’re travelling with someone.

And for those above 45, the requirements now include a hefty bank balance to even be considered.

These new policies, confirmed by travel agents, are expected to significantly reduce the number of Nigerians visiting Dubai, a popular destination for vacations, business trips, and layovers.



Here's what you need to know in plain and simple terms.

What Changed?

If you were planning that solo Dubai getaway to take Instagram photos at Burj Khalifa or do some shopping at the Dubai Mall, pause that dream, at least for now.

The UAE has introduced a new visa policy, and it’s affecting Nigerians the most.

No More Transit Visas

Firstly, transit visas (the short visas that allow you to stay for a few hours or days while connecting flights) are completely cancelled for Nigerians. So, if you were planning to stop by Dubai briefly on your way to another country, that’s no longer an option.



No Tourist Visas for Nigerians Aged 18–45 Travelling Alone

If you’re between 18 and 45 years old, you can’t apply for a tourist visa unless you’re going with someone else (like family). That means no more solo trips for young adults looking for adventure, shopping, or vacation.



Big Bank Balance for the 45+ Crew

Now, if you’re 45 years or older, the UAE still wants to know if you’ve got serious cash. You’ll need to submit a personal bank statement showing that you’ve had at least $10,000 (about ₦15 million) at the end of each month for the last six months. Yes, each month. Just one month under, and boom, rejected.

What Does This Mean for Nigerians?

In short! Dubai just became extra-exclusive. Travel agents say this move will seriously shrink the number of Nigerians flying to the UAE for business or pleasure.

It’s already a favourite spot for Nigerians, but this new rule will block many, especially younger folks, from visiting.

So if you're dreaming of camel rides and desert safaris, you might need to switch your vacation moodboard to somewhere else, at least until the rules ease up.