Woman allegedly poisons boyfriend for cheating, hides his body for days

There’s serious drama unfolding in the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and it’s straight out of a crime thriller—but this one is real.

A young woman has allegedly poisoned her boyfriend to death in what many are calling a deadly act of revenge over infidelity.

Sources from the Iyo Polo community say the woman found out her boyfriend had been cheating on her and decided to take matters into her own hands—literally.

According to local gossip, she reportedly laced his food or drink with poison and watched him breathe his last. But here’s where it gets even darker—she didn’t call for help or alert anyone. Instead, she allegedly dragged his lifeless body under the bed in his room… and left it there for three whole days.

The neighbors started getting suspicious when a terrible smell began wafting through the area. They tried reaching out to the guy but got no response.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend was reportedly acting cagey—refusing visitors, locking herself in, and generally behaving like someone with a very dark secret. Naturally, the neighbors did what nosy neighbors do best—they called the police.

When officers forced their way into the apartment, they were hit by the stench and the shocking sight of the decomposing body hidden beneath the bed.