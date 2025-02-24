23-year-old lands in police custody for beating girlfriend to death in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a 23-year-old man for prosecution for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

He said the suspect committed the offence on Friday at about 8:00 pm at Ijedodo, Isheri-Osun area of the state.

Hundeyin said that a neighbour reported the incident at the Isheri-Osun Police Divisional Station.

The neighbour said that he saw the suspect beating his girlfriend in his room for a reason yet to be determined.

He said a few minutes later, the suspect screamed for help and getting to his apartment, he met his girlfriend lying unconscious on the bed with visible marks of violence found on her body.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital in Ijegun, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said detectives were immediately dispatched to the alleged murder scene as well as the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographed.