Wike says Bola Tinubu Conference Centre sold out till 2027

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (ICC) has been sold out till 2027.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the conference centre, previously known as the Abuja International Conference Centre, on June 10, 2025, as part of projects to mark his second anniversary in office.

However, the inauguration attracted widespread criticism from influential Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who faulted the N39bn spent on the renovation of the ICC.

The critics argued that the sum could have been utilised on other development projects, particularly in the Education Sector.

The renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) was renamed after President Bola Tinubu.

Wike says Nigerians are jostling to use the ICC

However, Wike said, despite the criticisms, the ICC had been booked until 2027. He added he's seeking ways to review the bookings to accommodate the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review’s request to use the event centre.

The minister disclosed this while speaking during the inauguration of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

“You know, Nigerians pretend. They like good things, but they will pretend as if they don’t. That Conference Centre has been booked now till 2027, no space. In fact, I saw an application by the Deputy Speaker, on Constitutional Amendment. There’s no space,” he said.

The former Rivers State Governor stated that the fact that the National Assembly is responsible for passing the FCT’s budgets does not exempt them from paying to use the ICC, as the sustainability of the facility is crucial.

“I’m trying to adjust if he can pay on time. Because it’s not free. There’s nothing like it’s the National Assembly. You have to pay something for us to sustain the facility. Yes, you are helping us to pass our budget, but it’s not for that area. We have to do it very well. Yes, you are passing the budget, which is part of your function, but the sustainability is key, because you won’t like it to be what it used to be before,” Wike added.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Wike appeals for space at the ICC

For his part, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urged the minister to find a way to refund those who had made bookings, ensuring the centre is available for the Constitutional Review Confab.

Akpabio, who represented Tinubu at the event, also jokingly asked Wike not to accept bookings until 2028, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will need a place to celebrate after winning the upcoming elections.

“I’m not happy to hear that the Constitutional Confab that we are planning by the National Assembly, we will not have space in the International Conference Centre, because of what you have done, which has been booked till 2027. If they book it till 2027, what are we going to do? Was it our fault that you finished the job in such an international manner?