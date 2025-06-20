Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, was enthralled by the performance of his official music band during a project commissioning in Abuja, so much so that he publicly promised the group a wage increase.

Wike disclosed this during the commissioning of the newly completed collector road from Mabushi to the Judges’ Quarters in Katampe on Thursday, June 19, 2025. A Chinese construction firm executed the project.

The band's lead singer introduced a hilarious twist midway into the event when he rendered a mimicked version of a song in what appeared to be Chinese. The rendition was intended to pay tribute to the nationality of the contractors.

Fascinated by the band's performance, the Minister announced that he would increase their wage.

“Now that my band can sing in Chinese language, I’ll now increase their fees,” Wike said, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.