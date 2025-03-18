'Wike will destroy APC before 2027': Party chieftain warns Tinubu, others

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rein in the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over the growing political crisis in Rivers State.

Garba, reacting to the tension between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, cautioned that the former Rivers governor’s actions could destabilise the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“If we allow Wike to continue his overreach on Fubara in Rivers, he’ll scatter us before 2027 as he scattered the PDP before 2023,” Garba wrote on his Facebook page.

He criticised the timing of Wike’s moves, warning that continued interference in Rivers politics could backfire.

“Amid the current situation, the timing is very poor. There is wisdom in exercising restraint even when you appear more powerful,” he added.

Wike, who cut ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC administration after the 2023 elections, has been at the centre of a political storm in Rivers State.

His strained relationship with Governor Fubara has sparked tensions, with many accusing him of attempting to control the state from Abuja.

Garba’s remarks highlight growing concerns within the APC over Wike’s influence and its potential impact on the party’s unity.