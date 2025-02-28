Wike defeats Fubara as Supreme Court sacks Rivers lawmakers

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court of Nigeria nullified the October 2024 local government elections in Rivers State, resulting in the removal of all serving local government chairmen.

The court determined that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) violated the Electoral Act by continuing voter registration after announcing the election date.

Consequently, all local government councils formed from the annulled election have been dissolved, and the state government is required to organize fresh elections in compliance with the law.

Supreme Court Bars Federal Allocations to Rivers State, Affirms Amaewhule-Led Assembly

The Supreme Court has also barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation from releasing funds to the Rivers State government, citing the state’s disobedience to court orders.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the court dismissed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appeal challenging the legitimacy of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule. The five-man panel ruled that Fubara acted unlawfully by presenting the 2024 budget to a four-member House, denying 28 constituencies proper representation.

The court ordered Amaewhule and his lawmakers to resume legislative activities immediately. It also condemned Governor Fubara’s handling of the Assembly crisis, calling his actions dictatorial and an attempt to prevent the legislature from functioning.

Additionally, the Supreme Court described the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex as an abuse of executive power aimed at undermining the Assembly’s authority.

How the Apex court’s ruling affects Wike and Fubara’s issues

The Supreme Court’s ruling, which halts federal allocations to Rivers State and upholds Martin Amaewhule’s Assembly, tilts the power struggle in Nyesom Wike’s favor while weakening Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

With financial constraints and a hostile legislature, Fubara’s administration faces governance challenges, limiting his control over state affairs. The court’s criticism of his actions as dictatorial further damages his credibility, while Wike’s influence strengthens through his loyalist-dominated Assembly.