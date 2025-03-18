BREAKING: Wike revokes PDP HQ land approval in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land approval for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Headquarters in Abuja over the party’s failure to settle outstanding payments.

The land, located at Plot No. 243, Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, was meant to house the PDP’s new national secretariat, but construction remains incomplete.

The revocation was officially communicated to PDP National Chairman Umar Damagun in a letter citing the party’s non-payment of annual ground rents for 20 years, from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

According to the letter, the FCT Administration had repeatedly issued public notices in newspapers and electronic media since 2023, urging all landowners to clear outstanding dues.

The PDP’s failure to comply led to the government’s decision to repossess the land.

The letter referenced Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, which permits authorities to revoke land ownership due to non-compliance with financial obligations.

“As a result of this violation, the land has now been reclaimed by the FCT Administration, which will take immediate possession of the property,” the letter stated.

The development signals fresh tensions between Wike, a former PDP governor of Rivers State, and his party.

Since joining President Bola Tinubu's administration, the minister has been at odds with the PDP leadership and has faced criticism for alleged moves against his former party.