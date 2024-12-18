'Why Nnamdi Kanu's release won't end insecurity in South East' - Gov Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has asserted that releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will not resolve the escalating insecurity in Nigeria's southeast region.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Governor's Lodge in Amawbia, Soludo claimed that criminal elements have hijacked the Biafra agitation to perpetrate organised crimes.

“The so-called agitators have transformed into organised criminal gangs,” Soludo stated, highlighting the wave of kidnappings and armed robberies falsely carried out in Biafra’s name.

“These criminals hide in forests, kidnap innocent citizens for ransom, and claim to act in the name of Biafra. Let’s be clear—this is not about liberation but money and bloodshed.”

The governor emphasised that many of these criminals no longer heed Kanu’s directives, adding, “Even if Nnamdi Kanu is released today, I’m not certain these criminals would listen to him. They’ve become enemies of the people they claim to protect.”

While acknowledging IPOB’s repeated dissociation from violent groups, Soludo stressed that the current wave of crime has no connection to any genuine liberation movement.

He revealed that over 99% of criminals arrested in Anambra in the past two years were Igbo, with many being non-indigenes of the state.

Criticising local complicity, he lamented that some communities shield the criminals, even providing food and logistical support to those hiding in forests.

In response, the governor unveiled ‘Operation Udo Ga Chi’ (Operation Peace Shall Reign), a new initiative to tackle insecurity.

The programme includes advanced surveillance technology, 163 vehicles for stop-and-search operations, and forest guards working alongside local vigilantes.

Soludo called on communities, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to collaborate in combating crime, urging residents to embrace the administration’s amnesty program before its February deadline.

“Insecurity is a monster that must be confronted collectively. Anambra will no longer be a safe haven for criminals masquerading as freedom fighters,” he declared.