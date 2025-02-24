Visa-on-arrival: PEBEC assures investors amid policy uncertainty

The Director General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, has reassured foreign investors that concerns over the Nigerian government’s decision to cancel the Visa-On-Arrival (VOA) policy will be addressed.

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced over the weekend that the VOA policy would be discontinued, citing security risks and sustainability challenges.

This move has raised concerns among business stakeholders who rely on the initiative to access Nigeria without prior visa arrangements.

In a statement on Monday, February 24, Princess Audu acknowledged the anxiety among foreign investors but assured that PEBEC is actively engaging with the government to find a workable solution.

"We understand the anxiety this has caused among the foreign community and would like to assure all stakeholders that PEBEC is actively engaging with the Minister of Interior to find a solution," Audu stated.

She emphasised that the VOA policy has played a crucial role in promoting trade, tourism, and investment in Nigeria, and expressed optimism that a revised system could balance security concerns with business interests.

"Our primary objective is to strengthen security around the VOA process while maintaining the policy, which has been instrumental in attracting investments," she added.

The Minister of Interior disclosed that the VOA policy would be replaced with landing and exit cards, requiring visitors to pre-fill forms before entering and leaving Nigeria.