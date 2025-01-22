Nigerian visa applications to go fully online before March 1

The Federal Government has announced that all visa applications will transition to an online system by March 1.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed this during a discussion on ‘X Spaces’ hosted by influencer Segun Awosanya on Monday, January 21.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted the establishment of a centralised visa approval centre as a cornerstone of the government’s reform agenda.

He described the centre as a pivotal step towards streamlining processes, enhancing national security, and eliminating corruption.

“The visa approval centre is also an achievement for this administration because we also now have a centralised visa approval centre,” he said.

He emphasised that digitisation would ensure proper vetting while unifying the visa regime to prevent inconsistencies.

“This will stem corruption, ensure national security, and merge the visa regime to ensure uniformity. Before March 1st, all visa application systems will be online to ensure proper vetting,” the minister added.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader commitment to technology-driven reforms to improve service delivery and promote transparency.