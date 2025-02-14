UNIZIK expels female student who clashed with lecturer over TikTok video

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has announced that it has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, for assaulting a lecturer on campus.

The management of the school made the announcement on Friday in a letter by the Acting Registrar, Victor Modebelu, who noted that the Acting Vice-Chancellor reached the decision after receiving a report from the Student Disciplinary Committee.

The letter explained that the committee recommended the cause of action after finding the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

ALSO READ: Senators confess to receiving cash in alleged budget fraud

The clash between the student and the lecturer identified as Dr. Chukwudi Okoye which ensued over an interrupted TikTok video gained widespread attention after a video of the incident surfaced online and immediately went viral, sparking public discourse.

Public outrage trailed the video with calls ringing out for an investigation into the incident and appropriate disciplinary action meted out to whoever is found guilty.

Days after the incident, the management of the school have come out with a decision, announcing that the expulsion takes immediate effect, with the university directing the student to vacate school premises and return any university property in her possession.

The letter reads: “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, which was found to be gross misconduct and a violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled. You are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with immediate effect.