FG increases private university application fees by 400%

The Federal Government has increased the application fees for the establishment of private universities in Nigeria, raising concerns among prospective proprietors.

In a statement on Monday, February 11, the National Universities Commission (NUC) announced that the application fee has been increased from ₦1 million to ₦5 million, while the processing fee has surged from ₦5 million to ₦25 million.

NUC Executive Secretary Abdullahi Ribadu justified the hike, stating that the move aims to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure new private universities meet 21st-century educational demands.

"Institutional applicants who submitted their requests before this increase will still be required to comply with the new fee structure," Ribadu said.

He further warned that affected institutions must complete payment within 30 working days or risk forfeiting their applications.

Additionally, the NUC has imposed a one-year moratorium, effective Monday, 10th February 2025, on certain categories of applications.

"The Commission will not accept fresh applications for the establishment of private universities, including private open universities, during this period," the statement read.

"We will also conduct a comprehensive review of pending applications to determine their viability."

The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with stakeholders questioning its potential impact on Nigeria’s private education sector.

While some argue that the fee increase may limit access to quality education, others believe it could enhance institutional credibility and curb the rise of substandard universities.