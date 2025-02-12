UNIZIK to probe female student who allegedly bites lecturer over TikTok video

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, has launched an investigation into a physical altercation between a lecturer and a student, following a viral video that has sparked widespread debate online.

The incident, which occurred at the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, involved Dr Chukwudi Okoye and Goddy Precious, a third-year student from the Department of History and International Studies.

According to the footage circulating on social media, Precious was filming a TikTok video in a university corridor when Dr Okoye walked past her.

He tapped her on the shoulder, reportedly asking her to give way.

However, the student, angered by the perceived interruption, allegedly retaliated by grabbing the lecturer’s shirt and engaging in a physical scuffle.

The video further showed Precious biting Dr Okoye on the wrist and arm while he remained composed despite the provocation.

The university’s spokesperson, Njelita Louis, confirmed that the institution, under the leadership of Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Joseph Ikechebelu, is treating the matter with urgency and seriousness.

“The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye and Goddy Mbakwe Precious. In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, and excellence, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter,” Louis stated.

The statement further assured that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any party found culpable.

“We urge all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm as we diligently pursue the truth. The university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum,” it added.

The viral video has generated mixed reactions online, with some netizens defending the student’s actions while others condemned the altercation.