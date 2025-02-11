Senators confess to receiving cash in alleged budget fraud

Some members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND have admitted to receiving $1,000 each as “appreciation money” amid a growing budget bribery scandal involving Nigeria’s National Assembly.

An investigation revealed that both Senate and House committees on tertiary education allegedly extorted ₦8 million from each federal university to approve their 2025 budgets.

Vice-chancellors who resisted were reportedly threatened with political consequences.

The total amount extorted from federal universities is estimated at ₦480 million, while another ₦528 million was allegedly collected from 66 polytechnics and colleges of education.

Speaking to Premium Times, an unnamed senator confirmed receiving the money but insisted that committee members were unaware of its source.

“The chairpersons, deputies, and clerks run many committees. Sometimes, we don’t even know who the committee members are,” the senator revealed.

Reports indicate that committee meetings were held in January, during which lawmakers allegedly instructed rectors and provosts to make the payments in cash to avoid detection.

Despite the mounting evidence, the National Assembly has denied the allegations. However, sources claim lawmakers are now attempting to discredit the investigation while using legislative threats to silence university officials.

Meanwhile, Hassan Fulata, Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, accused Abubakar Gusau, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Gusau, of insubordination for allegedly blocking lawmakers’ access.

This accusation, however, only surfaced after the bribery report was published.