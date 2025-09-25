Tinubu told to suspend Wike over alleged US property scandal

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, following allegations of acquiring properties in the United States.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, September 25, Frank urged the President to demonstrate consistency in the fight against corruption by applying the same standard used in suspending former minister Betta Edu.

“President Tinubu’s silence in the face of overwhelming evidence of Wike’s US houses in public domain is troubling,” Frank stated.

“With detailed reports from credible sources such as People’s Gazette and Sahara Reporters, and glaring evidence ignored by anti-corruption agencies, it sends a dangerous message that some officials are untouchable.”

According to media reports, Wike allegedly purchased properties in Florida and registered them under the names of his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, and their children.

Frank warned that ignoring such allegations undermines public trust and emboldens impunity. He commended journalists and publishers, including Sahara Reporters’ Omoyele Sowore, for exposing corruption “irrespective of those in government.”

Frank suggested that political considerations ahead of the 2027 elections might explain the President’s reluctance to act.

“Allowing political ambition to shield corruption will irreparably harm Nigeria’s reputation internationally,” he said.

“The world is watching, and this selective justice undermines investor confidence.”

The activist further criticised what he described as inconsistent measures, citing Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers State crisis, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara was suspended while Wike remained untouched.

