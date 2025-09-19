Wike dismisses claim of ownership in Abuja estate row

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied claims linking Paulo Homes Ltd as the rightful owners of River Park Estate, Abuja, insisting that the estate was originally allocated to Ghanaian-owned JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV’s Political Platform on Thursday, September 18, Wike said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under President Olusegun Obasanjo signed the initial agreement with JonahCapital, promoted by Ghanaian businessman Sir Samuel Esson Jonah KBE, to develop the estate on Plot 4, Cadastral Zone E30, Lugbe.

“The only people we signed an agreement with are JonahCapital Ltd. There is no business between the FCT and Paulo Homes, nothing,” Wike stated.

He explained that JonahCapital, in breach of its agreement, involved Paulo Homes to secure building approvals from Development Control.

This move, he said, created a chain of disputes, with Paulo Homes continuing to obtain Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for buyers without a valid development lease.

Wike revealed that the lease granted to JonahCapital had since expired “by effluxion of time,” prompting the FCTA to act.

“We decided to demolish the properties hurriedly developed by Paulo Homes, withdraw all the C of O issued to them, and give them directly to Nigerian owners to protect them,” he said.

Addressing concerns about demolitions carried out before the investigation concluded, the minister defended his approach, warning against tactics used to frustrate government decisions.

“I know the system and how they operate, they will now take it to court. By the time you know, the minister is out… I told my people, let’s get everything down. This is why things are getting wrong in this country—I will not allow it,” Wike declared.

Wike further criticised the activities of senior police officials, accusing them of colluding with Paulo Homes to confer ownership of the estate.

