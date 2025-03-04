Tinubu silent on 2027, but APC candidate has a candidate – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the sole presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, March 3, Kalu stressed that Tinubu must complete two terms in office, adding that the Igbo presidency should come after 2027.

“I am not going to discuss anything about the Igbo presidency. But I still tell you there is a need for it,” Kalu said. “The Igbo must present an acceptable candidate to all Nigerians. No one zone can make a president. President Tinubu was not elected by the Yoruba. He was elected by all Nigerians.”

The former Abia State governor insisted that Tinubu’s second term is non-negotiable within the APC structure.

“Well, in our party, we have only one presidential candidate now. And Tinubu has to do eight years. It’s a must,” he said.

Defending Tinubu’s leadership, Kalu pointed to ongoing economic recovery efforts.

“You can see the repairs he has done to the economy, and things are starting to pick up again,” he added.

He further revealed that Tinubu has not personally announced his intention to run, but the party has already taken a position.

“This president is not even doing politics. He has never told anybody he wants to run for election or not. But as a party, we have mandated him to run and given him a vote of confidence.”