VIDEO: Kenneth Okonkwo calls for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step aside in 2027

Former Labour Party (LP) chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing their failure to fulfil promises and unite the opposition.

Okonkwo, who served as the spokesman for LP’s 2023 presidential campaign, made the call during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, February 11.

He stressed that Nigerian politics demands proactive efforts to secure mandates.

“You must do everything decisively to secure it. Unfortunately, nature has bestowed on us the duty that in Nigeria, you will not only win an election, but you have to fight for your mandate,” he said.

The veteran actor-turned-politician expressed disappointment over the opposition’s inability to form a united front.

He criticised opposition lawmakers for failing to leverage their numerical advantage to secure key leadership positions in the House of Representatives.

“The opposition had the numbers to produce the speaker and vice speaker, but they failed due to lack of collaboration. This is a recurring problem that must be addressed if we want meaningful political change,” Okonkwo stated.

Kenneth Okonkwo exits Labour Party

On the same day, Okonkwo officially announced his resignation from the Labour Party, citing internal disputes.

However, he ruled out rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he left before joining LP.

His departure raises questions about his next political move as Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections.