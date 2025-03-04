Tinubu put on alert over alleged NNPC plot to halt crude supply

The Afenifere Youth Renewal Group (AYRG) has sounded the alarm over an alleged plot by insiders within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to obstruct crude oil supply to local refineries, warning that such actions could reverse the economic progress under President Bola Tinubu.

In a letter co-signed by its President, Chief Semiu Oriade, and Secretary-General, Otunba Opeoluwa Ayeola, the group accused vested interests of attempting to derail Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“It is now abundantly evident that certain vested interests within the NNPC are actively and deliberately trying to thwart the excellent advancements of your administration,” the group stated.

They warned that sabotaging crude supply would lead to artificial fuel scarcity, skyrocketing pump prices, and economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

“But rather than embrace a self-sufficient Nigeria, these saboteurs are hell-bent on reversing your policies.”

AYRG urged Tinubu to take decisive action by investigating the NNPC, ensuring uninterrupted crude supply, and cutting off corrupt fuel importers.

“The deliberate strangulation of crude supply to our refineries is not just an economic crime; it is a direct assault on Nigeria’s sovereignty,” the group warned.