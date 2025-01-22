NNPC increases petrol prices in Abuja, Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has raised petrol prices in its retail outlets, with Abuja residents now paying ₦990 per litre, up from ₦965.

In Lagos, the price has increased to ₦965 from ₦925.

This adjustment, announced on Tuesday, January 21, reflects the ongoing deregulation policy in Nigeria's petroleum sector, which allows prices to fluctuate in response to market dynamics.

The hike follows a surge in petrol costs at depots, with Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently raising its price from ₦899 to ₦955 per litre.

“The increase is inevitable, given the rising costs of crude oil and local production challenges,” an oil marketer explained.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has recently hit $81 per barrel, further pressuring fuel prices.

FG approves licence for 10,000bpd refinery in Delta

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has granted a licence to MRO Energy Limited to establish a 10,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Imode, Delta State.

The authority's CEO, Engr, announced the development on its X account. Farouk Ahmed noted, “This refinery will strengthen Nigeria's refining capacity and reduce dependency on imports.”

This licence follows a similar approval issued two months ago for a 27,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Gombe State.

Analysts view these projects as pivotal in addressing the nation’s recurring fuel supply issues and stabilising pump prices over the long term.