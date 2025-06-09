Tension in Aso Rock as Tinubu’s aide resigns

Aliyu Audu, a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, has resigned, citing concerns about the growing defection of politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and warning that Nigeria risks slipping into a one-party state.

Audu submitted his resignation on Sunday, June 8, through the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, stating that the move was effective immediately.

In his resignation letter, Audu expressed deep unease over the recent trend of politicians, particularly governors and lawyers, defecting en masse to the APC, which he said threatens the nation’s democratic principles.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.

“That would be a betrayal of both divine favour and democratic principle,” he stated.

Why I resigned from Tinubu's camp - Aliyu Audu speaks

In a separate statement released after his resignation, Audu emphasised that his decision was not an act of rebellion but a matter of conscience and principle.

He warned of the dangers posed by political silence in Nigeria, saying leaders have a responsibility to protect democratic values.

“Leaders owe it to God to protect the values and justice within the system. Though I am stepping down, I will continue to support the government in power to work towards a better Nigeria,” Audu said.

Wike's factor

FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been criticised for his close relationship with the judiciary and his recent announcement of gifting judges luxurious houses and cars. [FCTA/Facebook]

Audu also voiced strong criticism of the political alliance between President Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He suggested that their partnership compromises progressive ideals.

“We just differ on political views, as I pride myself with being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values which seems to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike,” he said.

Despite his resignation, Audu made it clear he remains engaged in Nigeria’s political discourse.