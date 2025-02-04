Tinubu declines bill to establish federal university in PDP-controlled state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withheld his assent to a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Education, Numan, in Adamawa State, citing legal inconsistencies.

His decision was communicated in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, and read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Tinubu highlighted two key reasons for his rejection.

First, he noted that Section 22 of the bill grants the state governor rather than the president the authority to dispose of land, which contradicts legal provisions governing federal institutions.

Additionally, he pointed out a significant omission in Section 25(b) of the bill, which failed to include a provision for the institution’s degree-awarding status.

The bill had been passed by the House of Representatives in 2023 and forwarded to the President for approval.

With Tinubu’s rejection, lawmakers may need to amend and resubmit the proposal or override his decision with a two-thirds majority vote.

Tinubu signs bill establishing federal university in Ogoni

Meanwhile, Tinubu has signed into law the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State.

The signing ceremony, held at the State House on Monday, was attended by key figures, including Senator Mpigi Barinada, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Education.