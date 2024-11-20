Tinubu dissolves Nnamdi Azikiwe university council, sacks unqualified VC, others

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

Tinubu also approved the removal of Prof. Bernard Odoh, the new Vice Chancellor, and Mrs Rosemary Nwokike, the registrar of the university.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onanuga explained that the council was led by Amb. Greg Mbadiwe included five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Mr Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.

He said that the sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

He also said that after the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 33-year-old institution.

The presidential aide said that the government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.

Similarly, Onanuga said Tinubu also approved the removal of Mr Ohieku Muhammed Salami as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue state.

He stated that the decision followed Salami’s illegal actions, including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

Onanuga said that despite the Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked Salami refused to comply.

” Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

” The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university.