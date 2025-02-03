Tinubu signs bill establishing federal university in Ogoni

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State, marking a significant milestone in the educational and environmental development of the region.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday at the State House in Abuja, with key dignitaries in attendance, including Senator Mpigi Barinada, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Education.

The event underscores the federal government’s commitment to addressing the longstanding concerns of the Ogoni people regarding education and environmental restoration.

Fulfilling longstanding demand

The presidency confirmed the development via its official social media account on X and hailed the move as "a promise kept by President Tinubu," affirming his dedication to fulfilling the educational and environmental aspirations of the Ogoni people.

The new university is expected to play a critical role in environmental research, technology advancement, and human capital development in the region.

The institution will also serve as a hub for scientific studies aimed at tackling ecological challenges, particularly oil-related environmental degradation in Ogoniland.

Senator Mpigi Barinada, a strong advocate of the university, lauded the president’s decision.

"This is a landmark achievement for the people of Ogoni. It is not just about education; it is about empowering our youths and equipping them with the knowledge to restore our land and build a sustainable future," he said.

The Ogoni people, who have faced decades of environmental and socio-economic challenges, see the establishment of the university as a crucial step towards rehabilitation and development.