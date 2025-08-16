Tinubu approves ₦16.7bn to rebuild flooded Mokwa Bridge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved ₦16.7 billion for the immediate reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, which was destroyed by flooding in May this year.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abakaliki on Saturday, August 16, during a Federal Government tour of projects and citizen engagements in the South-East.

Idris said the approval demonstrated the administration’s responsiveness to urgent infrastructure needs.

“We want to thank Mr President and the Honourable Minister of Works. We jointly discussed this and approached Mr President, who graciously approved it. It means a lot to the people. It’s ₦16.7 billion to reconstruct the bridge — a 10-span bridge,” Idris said.

He further praised the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, for his swift intervention after the bridge collapse, including dispatching technical experts to assess the damage.

According to Idris, the approval was “music to the ears of the government and people of Niger State.”

‘A Compassionate Leader’

In his remarks, Senator Umahi described President Tinubu as “a compassionate and listening leader, committed to solving the challenges confronting citizens.”

He said the approval underscored the President’s determination to address critical infrastructure needs across the country.

“The President approved the immediate reconstruction of the bridge as requested by the Honourable Minister. He graciously approved because of him,” Umahi noted.

Umahi also revealed that the Mokwa Bridge approval was part of a broader set of infrastructure projects recently greenlit by the President.

These include the reconstruction of the washed-away 5-span bridge in Wukari, Taraba State; the Lokoja Bridge; permanent repairs on the Afikpo road linking Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo States; the Keffi Flyover Bridge; the Jebba Bridge in Kwara State; seven bridges in Edo State; and another bridge in Kebbi State.