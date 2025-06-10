Mokwa flood: Niger State commences ₦7bn reconstruction of damaged bridges

The Niger State government has kickstarted the reconstruction of critical infrastructure destroyed by recent flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area, where over 150 lives were lost and countless homes submerged.

Governor Umaru Bago, who visited the affected communities, announced that contracts have been awarded for the rebuilding of key bridges and roads linking Mokwa’s various settlements. The ambitious project is expected to cost around ₦7 billion.

“We have awarded the contracts for the reconstruction of the roads and bridges to reconnect the communities affected by this disaster,” Governor Bago said.

He emphasised that immediate action was necessary to restore vital transport links and support the local economy.

Beyond infrastructure, the governor also unveiled a comprehensive relief package for flood victims, including a ₦1 billion donation and the delivery of essential food items.

“We are sending 10 trucks each of rice, beans, maize, millet, and sorghum to alleviate the suffering of the displaced families,” Bago announced.

Gov Bago gives crucial order

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State.

Highlighting the urgency of rebuilding lives, the governor instructed the Minister of Land and Survey to issue a Certificate of Occupancy to the government at the national level to speed up the construction of resettlement homes for the flood victims.

Bago assured that the government was doing everything possible to ensure that those who had been forced into camps would not have to remain there any longer than necessary.

“We are determined to rebuild not just roads and bridges, but also the homes and livelihoods of our people,” he added.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, donor agencies, and individuals for their support during this challenging time.