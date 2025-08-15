FG projects ₦3.8tr to fix underwater damage on Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has announced that rehabilitating the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos could cost about ₦3.8 trillion, following the discovery of extensive underwater structural damage.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

According to Umahi, underwater inspections conducted in 2013 and 2019 on the Third Mainland and Carter bridges uncovered significant deterioration in the substructures.

Dave Umahi [Facebook/Getty Images]

This damage, he said, was caused by illegal sand mining, erosion, and corrosion of piles and piers.

“For the Third Mainland Bridge, when we did a pro-rata of what is to be done, if we are to rehabilitate, it came to about ₦3.8 trillion; if we are to do a new construction, it came to about ₦3.6 trillion,” the minister stated.

Umahi explained that the proposal builds on previous emergency interventions on bridges nationwide.

He said the FEC had granted approval under the EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) framework for no fewer than seven specialist contractors to conduct comprehensive investigations, design works, and bid for either rehabilitation or reconstruction.

Construction workers on site as ongoing repair work commence on the Third Mainland Bridge, on July 26, 2020, in Lagos. [Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The council also approved public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements to enable private sector participation in the bridge works.

“These emergency works will be articulated and forwarded to Mr. President for approval through the minister of finance,” Umahi noted.

Other bridges earmarked for attention include the Jalingo bridge in Taraba State, the Ido Bridge in Oyo State, burnt and requiring removal of three spans, the Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa, the Mokwa bridge in Niger, and a damaged bridge on the Abuja–Kogi road.

Further inspections will be carried out on bridges between Lagos and Ibadan, the Jebba bridge in Kwara State, and the Itokin–Ikorodu bridge in Lagos.