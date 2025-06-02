Tinubu sends federal delegation to Niger State over deadly Mokwa floods

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a delegation to Niger State to commiserate with the government and people following the devastating floods that recently swept through Mokwa and surrounding communities.

The floods, described as one of the worst in recent years, have left 151 people dead, over 3,000 displaced, and hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure destroyed.

The Federal Government delegation, which includes the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, visited the state on Friday to deliver the President’s condolences and assess the level of devastation.

“Mr. President is personally saddened by this,” Minister Idris said during a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba. “He has directed that all available federal resources be deployed immediately to support Mokwa.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has already conducted a comprehensive assessment and mobilized relief supplies to the affected areas. Minister Idris noted that NEMA is working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure victims are given proper aid, including search and rescue, medical support, and shelter.

He added that President Tinubu is deeply concerned about the frequency and intensity of flooding across the country and has ordered the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to collaborate with state governments to raise awareness and promote disaster preparedness, especially in flood-prone areas.

In his remarks, Prof. Yilwatda emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to long-term recovery. He disclosed that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has been tasked with taking over from NEMA to provide ongoing care and support for displaced individuals and families.

Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba expressed the state's appreciation for the federal response, describing it as swift, compassionate, and a sign of true leadership.

“So far, 151 bodies have been recovered and buried,” Garba revealed. “503 households, including 264 houses, were affected across three communities. Over 3,000 people are now displaced, and three key bridges and several township roads in Mokwa and Raba have been washed away.”