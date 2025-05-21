VIDEO: Gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi praying in court as shocking murder details emerge

Gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi was seen praying in court this morning as his murder trial continued over the gruesome killing of 24-year-old Salome Adaidu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

Ajayi, who was arrested on January 12, stands accused of murdering Adaidu after she visited him at his residence in the Papalana area of New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State. Adaidu served at Nicon Insurance in Abuja at the time of her death.

Authorities apprehended Ajayi while he was allegedly attempting to dispose of Adaidu’s body, which had been dismembered.

His actions have sparked widespread outrage and horror, especially given his status as a gospel musician.

During police interrogation, Ajayi reportedly confessed to the crime and expressed no remorse.

“She was my girlfriend. She was always cheating on me,” he allegedly said.

The trial resumed on Tuesday, 20, amid tight security. Ajayi entered the courtroom clutching a Bible and engaging in visible prayer.

His pious demeanour stood in stark contrast to the brutality of the crime he is accused of committing.

Court proceedings have been closely followed by both the public and the media, as the case continues to raise questions about gender-based violence, mental health, and the dangers faced by young women in relationships.

Judgment Set for June 26

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State High Court in Lafia has set June 26, 2025, for judgment in the murder trial.

Presiding judge Justice Simon Aboki fixed the date after the prosecution and defence submitted their final written addresses.

Defence counsel Joseph Tuku Bisson urged the court to discharge and acquit Ajayi, arguing the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We prayed the court to uphold due process and grant relief accordingly,” Bisson told reporters after the session.

Prosecuting counsel Joseph Kigbu countered, urging the court to convict Ajayi based on the strength of the evidence.

“We are satisfied with how the trial has progressed,” Kigbu stated.

Justice Aboki commended both counsels for their diligence in pursuing justice before adjourning the matter.

The trial has drawn significant public attention due to the grisly nature of the alleged crime and the high-profile background of the accused.