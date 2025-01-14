VIDEO: Young woman allegedly slain by gospel singer laid to rest

The remains of Salome Adaidu, allegedly murdered by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, have been interred amid an outpouring of grief.

The sombre burial ceremony, captured in a viral video, showed mourners weeping as her body was laid to rest on Monday night.

Ajayi, who gained popularity as a gospel artist and motivational speaker, was apprehended in Nasarawa after being caught with Adaidu’s severed head concealed in a polythene bag.

The grim discovery occurred on Sunday in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

How police arrested Salome's killer

Authorities revealed that an intelligence tip-off led security agents to an uncompleted building where the suspect was arrested.

During interrogation, Ajayi confessed to the crime, claiming a heated altercation with Adaidu led to her death.

“We fought, and she tried to stab me with a knife,” he stated in a now-viral video.

The Killer's confession

Ajayi, who released his album God of the Earth in 2020, further admitted that the rest of Adaidu’s body was at his residence, prompting authorities to intensify their investigation into the incident.

The chilling case has sparked public outrage, with many calling for swift justice.

Meanwhile, security agencies are working to piece together the events surrounding Adaidu’s tragic death.