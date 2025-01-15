'I have no regrets': Gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi gives reason for killing 'girlfriend' Salome Adaidu

Gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, 32, has confessed to killing his 24-year-old girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, alleging infidelity as the motive.

Ajayi, currently in custody at the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, showed no remorse for the crime.

Speaking to Channels TV, Ajayi claimed he discovered Salome’s alleged unfaithfulness through her phone.

“She was cheating. She hides most of the things from me most times. I saw her chats with other guys on the phone,” he said.

Ajayi admitted he acted impulsively, stating, “It’s not something I planned. It happened on that day, and it happened.”

Shockingly, the singer expressed no regret for the murder.

“Life is reciprocal; that is what I thought. I don’t have any regrets because we were actually compatible,” he added.

Salome, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abuja, had visited Ajayi at his residence in New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, before the tragic incident.

Police assures justice for Salome's family

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Nasarawa State Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, assured the public that justice would be served.

“Investigation is ongoing, and upon conclusion, he will be arraigned in court for prosecution. The suspect will not be spared if found wanting,” Nansel stated.

He called on anyone with additional complaints against the suspect to come forward, promising thorough investigation.