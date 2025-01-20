'Make una leave am': Gospel singer’s father begs for son’s release in murder scandal

The parents of Nigerian gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, accused of murdering his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, have spoken out, expressing contrasting views on their son’s predicament.

Timileyin was arrested after a viral video revealed he was apprehended with Salome’s severed head.

A subsequent search of his apartment uncovered her dismembered body and sharp objects allegedly used in the crime, causing public outrage.

In an emotional appeal, his father, Sunday Ajayi, pleaded for leniency.

“I want government make dem help me make the matter settle abeg. Make dem help me try to beg the people make una leave am,” he said, his voice heavy with sorrow.

However, Timileyin’s mother, Dorcas Ajayi, expressed a more resigned perspective, acknowledging the gravity of the alleged crime.

“Had it been it’s one of my daughters they did that to, how do I feel? So I don’t know. Anything government want to do, everything is in their hands,” she said, seemingly leaving the decision to authorities.

The case has sparked widespread debate on social media , with many condemning the act and demanding justice for Salome Adaidu.

The parents’ contrasting reactions highlight the complex emotions surrounding the case as they try to balance parental love and societal justice.