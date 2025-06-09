2027: Tinubu's camp rolls out new strategy ahead of presidential polls

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 presidential election, the BAT Ideological Group, a key support base for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has unveiled a new website designed to simplify registration and coordination for all support groups aligned with Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The website, now live, aims to centralise efforts, reduce travel costs, and facilitate better communication among supporters.

Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, convener of the BAT Ideological Group, told Unfiltered Media that the digital platform was created to bring all support groups under the umbrella of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

“With the innovation, every meeting of the support group will be published on the website, which will ensure quick and easy access to information about meetings, rallies, planning, and strategy,” Atoyebi said.

“It will be via Zoom, so support group leaders no longer have to travel to Abuja.”

Atoyebi emphasised that many supporters struggle with the logistics of attending regular meetings in Abuja.

“President Tinubu has a lot of supporters nationwide, and not everyone can afford to travel frequently.

“This portal will address that by providing easy registration and access to update," she noted

How to register?

The registration process is straightforward, requiring individuals to provide their name, state, local government, phone number, email, and voter’s card ID.

Leaders must provide their organisation’s name and headquarters details. Once verified by a super admin, leaders can manage their teams and add members through a dashboard.

“The website ensures that only authorised groups can participate by requiring individuals to select their organisation from a dropdown list.

“If the group isn’t listed, they can’t register,” Atoyebi explained.

He urged all support groups to embrace the new platform, highlighting its potential to reduce logistical costs and improve coordination.

“The website will unify all support efforts for President Tinubu’s re-election,” Atoyebi concluded.