Don Jazzy Names His Top 5 Greatest Afrobeats Albums

Unveiled as the cover star of Rolling Stone Africa’s October issue, Don Jazzy pulled no punches when asked to name his greatest Afrobeats albums of all time.

The 42-year-old mogul began: “Number one, Mushin 2 Mo’Hits, produced by me. Then Grass 2 Grace by 2Baba, Superstar by Wizkid, The Entertainer by D’Banj, and Aṣa’s debut album.”

No hesitation. No apologies. Just a neat list from the legendary producer, entrepreneur, and undisputed hit-maker who helped define Afrobeats.

In typical Jazzy fashion, the statement was confident but not cocky. Jazzy knows his place in the story, and he’s fully earned it. After all, this is the same producer who gave the world Mo’Hits, shaped D’Banj’s golden era, and now runs one of the continent’s most successful labels.

The albums that built an empire

For Don Jazzy, Mushin 2 Mo’Hits will always be special. Released in 2009, it launched Wande Coal into superstardom and set a new benchmark for Afrobeats albums.

Every track from “You Bad” to “Bumper 2 Bumper” still commands the dance floor and inspires a generation of stars.

Then came Grass 2 Grace by 2Baba (2006), an album that redefined the industry after African Queen turned the singer into a global icon.

Wizkid’s Superstar (2011) followed, becoming the album that made Afrobeats cool for a new generation.

His inclusion of The Entertainer by D’Banj (2008) is pure nostalgia. It was the sound of a country and a music industry in motion, a project filled with bangers. And of course, Aṣa’s self-titled debut album (2007) adds soul to the mix: a reminder that Nigerian music isn’t just about rhythm and nightlife; it’s poetry too.

By choosing those five, Don Jazzy clearly mapped an evolution. The music mogul also listed his Top 5 Afrobeats songs of all time, admitting the choice was “tough.”

His picks: ‘African Queen’ by 2Baba, ‘Ojuelegba’ by Wizkid, ‘Fall in Love’ by D’Banj, ‘Gongo Aso’ by 9ice, and ‘Aye’ by Davido. Each is a classic in its own right.

Don Jazzy on Afrobeats’ next chapter

As the conversation turned to the genre’s future, Don Jazzy was quick to remind everyone that Afrobeats’ best days are still ahead.

“We’re still just getting started,” he told Rolling Stone.

“Some people think it’s slowing down, but there’s so much great music from Africa that the world hasn’t even discovered yet. Attention spans are shorter now, but that’s okay, new artists will keep emerging and pushing Afrobeats to the next level.”

Yet it’s not just the music Don Jazzy celebrates. In his Rolling Stone interview, he spoke passionately about the human spark behind the sound.

“Beyond the music, I focus on the vessel, the person,” he said when asked how he spots talent.

“I look at their personality, their hunger, their vision. At Mavin, we also pay attention to how well they’ll fit into our culture. You can’t always predict who will blow up, but sometimes you can feel when someone truly wants it. Many don’t realise how big their dreams can get until time unfolds.”

And he’s not wrong. Afrobeats isn’t a wave anymore, it’s a world movement.

In the past year alone, Mavin superstars Rema and Ayra Starr have been two of Africa’s biggest musical exports. They have earned Grammy nominations and headlined major stages globally.