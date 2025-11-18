Google has quietly rolled out one of its most interesting updates of the year, and it’s something many Nigerians will appreciate.



The company announced that Google Vids, its AI-powered video creation tool inside Google Workspace, is now giving users access to select Gemini AI features for free. These are tools that used to be locked behind paid plans, but are now available to anyone with a basic Gmail account.

This update opens an entire new door for creators. Video content is now one of the strongest ways to communicate online, and Google is making it much easier for people to create clean, polished videos without paying for expensive software. In this piece, we break down exactly what changed, the new Gemini AI features you can now use for free, and how Nigerians can take advantage of this update.

What Exactly Did Google Announce?

Google confirmed that Google Vids now includes limited access to Gemini AI tools at no cost, allowing users to create videos faster, edit visual elements more easily, and generate material with help from AI voice models. These features were previously only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers or enterprise users. But now, as part of Google’s plan to expand access to Gemini and drive AI adoption, regular Gmail users will be able to experiment with these tools inside Vids.

The update introduces a more accessible way to experience AI-powered storytelling, making Google Vids more appealing to creators across Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Google Vids?

Google Vids is a video creation platform inside Google Workspace that uses Gemini to help you build videos from scripts, ideas, text, or images. Think of it as a mix of Google Slides, a video editor, and a script generator, all in one place.

You can use it for: Business presentations

Pitch videos

School projects

Social media content

Marketing campaigns

Instructional videos Google Vids uses AI to generate layouts, organise timelines, add voiceovers, and tidy up edits. For Nigerians who rely on digital tools for remote work and content creation, it offers a smooth, flexible, and accessible way to produce videos without costly software.

Free Gemini AI Features Now Available in Google Vids

Google didn’t unlock everything, but the tools they have released are useful enough to make a clear difference. Here are the free Gemini features Nigerians can now try:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. AI Voiceovers (Now Free for All Users)

With this update, users can now generate AI voiceovers directly inside Google Vids. Instead of recording audio yourself, the system converts your script or text into a natural-sounding narration. Nigerians can use this for: Business presentations

Product videos

Explainer content

YouTube shorts

TikTok and Reels narrations

Church or NGO announcements

School assignments This helps eliminate noisy background recordings or the struggle of retaking audio repeatedly.

2. Automatic Transcript Trimming

This is one of the most helpful Gemini features now available without payment. It allows you to import your recordings or clips, and the AI automatically trims silence, errors, repeated words, and unwanted pauses. For creators who record with their phones, this feature reduces hours of manual editing into seconds.

3. Built-In AI Image Editing

ADVERTISEMENT

Google Vids now includes basic AI image enhancements through Gemini. This lets users touch up images, clean up visuals, or adjust graphics before adding them into their videos. It’s ideal for: Small business owners creating adverts

Freelancers preparing client presentations

Social media content creators

Anyone without access to advanced design tools These edits are simple but functional, and perfect for quick production.

4. Support From Veo 3 for Video Quality

Google’s update also confirmed that some video-enhancing processes inside Vids now rely on Veo 3, the company’s advanced generative video model. While full Veo features aren’t free, Nigerians will still benefit from some improvements in quality and rendering.

Why This Update Matters to Nigerians

This update lands at the right time for Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy. Every day, more people depend on online content to promote a business, build a personal brand, or support school or work projects. Here’s why this free access is important:

ADVERTISEMENT

It reduces the cost of video production Many Nigerians can’t afford paid AI editors, full software subscriptions, or laptops powerful enough to run heavy video software . Google Vids runs online and requires nothing more than a Gmail account.



It improves productivity Creators can now generate scripts, record clean voiceovers, and polish clips in minutes.



It makes content creation more accessible Students, job seekers, and small business owners can now produce impressive videos that look polished and professional.



It supports Nigeria’s creator economy More free tools mean more people can start creating content, promoting their brands, and reaching a wider audience.

What Features Still Require a Paid Plan?

Google emphasised that only select Gemini AI features are free. Users will still need a paid plan for: Full Gemini advanced capabilities

High-level generative video tools

Long-form automated editing

Full Veo 3 access

Pro-level templates and corporate features However, the newly released free tools alone are strong enough for basic production.

How Nigerians Can Access Google Vids

Here’s a quick guide: Log in to your Gmail account. Open the Google Workspace app menu. Look for Vids (in some accounts, it may still be rolling out). Click New Video. Choose a template or start from scratch. Use Gemini tools inside the editor to generate voiceovers, edit images, or trim transcripts. Export and share your video.

ADVERTISEMENT