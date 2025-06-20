If you edit videos on your phone for TikTok , Instagram, YouTube, or even business, chances are, you’ve used CapCut. It’s simple, free, and works great for putting together quick reels, skits, and ads. However, CapCut has recently updated its terms and conditions, and it’s not the kind of update you want to ignore.

Now, the app can use your videos for advertising, AI training, and other purposes without requiring your consent. That’s why it’s essential always to read the “Terms & Conditions” of any app you use, so you know exactly what you’re agreeing to. And if you’re too tired to scroll through the wall of text, you can always run it through a free AI text summarizer to get the main points fast.

What Changed in CapCut’s Terms and Conditions?

CapCut’s parent company, ByteDance (the same company behind TikTok), has made some significant changes to the platform’s terms. Most users didn’t even notice but buried in that long document are a few lines that now give CapCut broad rights over your content, and that’s the issue.

Users give CapCut and its partners “an unconditional, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully transferable (including sub-licensable), perpetual, worldwide license to use, modify, adapt, reproduce, make derivative works of, display, publish, transmit, distribute and/or store your User Content”

The terms also say that “all User Content will be considered non-confidential”, meaning they don’t treat what you upload as private. Here’s a breakdown of the key updates: They can use your videos however they like : CapCut’s new terms allow them to reproduce, modify, distribute, and even create derivative works from your videos.

Your content can be used to train AI: Any video you upload, skits, ads, or personal clips, can now be used to develop machine learning tools or improve ByteDance’s AI systems.

No extra permission needed: Once you upload your content to CapCut, they don’t have to notify you or get your approval to use it.

More data tracking: The app collects information like your device type, location, editing behaviour, and even what content you interact with. This isn’t just a random clause; it’s part of a growing trend of apps harvesting user data and content under the radar.

Why This Is a Big Deal for Nigerian Creators

You might be thinking: “I’m just making funny videos, why should I care?” Here’s why it matters, especially if you're in Nigeria’s growing creator economy: You could lose creative control over your work That hilarious skit you made? CapCut can use it in their ads or promotional materials without crediting or compensating you. You can’t stop them, you already gave them permission by using the app.

Your business content isn’t safe If you’re editing branded content or promotional videos for clients or your own business, you may unknowingly be handing over rights to that content. This is especially risky for small companies, makeup artists, fashion brands, or influencers who create content professionally.

Privacy concerns are real Videos with your kids, private moments, behind-the-scenes footage — they can all be used by CapCut internally or for public use without you knowing.

Can You Opt Out of These New CapCut Terms?

Unfortunately, no. There’s no setting that allows you to turn this off. The only real way to opt out is to stop using the app, or at least avoid uploading anything sensitive, branded, or personal. Still, here are a few things you can do: Finish ongoing projects and save your exports. If you have content sitting in drafts, finalize and back it up offline.

Turn off auto-sync or cloud storage. This limits the amount of your content that is available on the platform.

Switch to alternatives with less aggressive privacy policies (more on that below).

5 Safer Alternatives to CapCut for Nigerian Creators

If CapCut’s new terms don’t sit well with you, other video editing apps still get the job done without claiming ownership of your content.

VN Video Editor is a solid option that’s free, watermark-free, and really easy to use. It’s perfect for TikTok and Instagram creators who want something quick and clean. Available on: Play Store and App Store

InShot

InShot is already popular in Nigeria for its music library, transitions, and ease of use. It works well for skits, product videos, and even Reels, plus it gives you more control over what you export. Available on: Play Store and App Store

Kinemaster is great for creators who want a bit more editing power without needing a laptop. It’s useful for content with effects, voice-overs, or green screen elements. Available on: Play Store and App Store

Canva Video Editor

Canva Video Editor is ideal if you create business content or branded social media videos. It’s especially good for entrepreneurs and content marketers who want stylish, polished results fast. Available on: Play Store and App Store

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is more advanced but still mobile-friendly. If you’re serious about video quality and don’t mind a slightly steeper learning curve, it gives you pro-level results on the go. Available on: Play Store and App Store Many of these have free versions you can test before upgrading. Most importantly, none of them come with the same concerning terms as CapCut.

What This Means for the Future of Content Creation

Apps like CapCut are convenient, but they now come at a price. What we’re seeing now is a shift in how platforms view user-generated content, not just as personal media, but as raw material for their algorithms and AI tools. That means every video you upload could be helping them build products, target ads, or train bots, all without giving you credit or a heads-up.

In Nigeria, where the creator economy is booming, this is a wake-up call. It's not just about being tech-savvy; it’s about protecting your content, your brand, and your digital footprint. CapCut’s new terms aren’t just updates, they give the app access to your content in ways that most users didn’t sign up for knowingly. For Nigerian creators, small businesses, and everyday users, this could mean losing control over personal or even branded videos.