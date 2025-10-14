Why Nigerians Are Ditching Photoshoots for AI Images

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram or X lately, you’ve probably seen people posting flawless portraits that look straight out of a movie scene. Perfect lighting, cinematic backgrounds, traditional outfits, or even superhero-style edits, yet no photographer or camera was involved. These are AI-generated images, and Nigerians are embracing them faster than ever.

AI photo apps like Lensa AI, Remini, and CapCut AI Portrait are quietly changing how Nigerians capture and share their identities online. From birthday shoots to business headshots, people are swapping traditional studio sessions for AI photoshoots, and the reasons go far beyond curiosity.

The Rise of AI Photoshoots in Nigeria

AI image trends in Nigeria started gaining attention around 2023 when apps began offering realistic portraits that could make anyone look camera-ready in seconds. Now, Nigerians use AI photoshoot apps to create profile pictures, professional photos, and themed portraits, all without leaving their rooms.

Social media has played a huge role. On TikTok and Instagram, short videos show people transforming ordinary selfies into AI masterpieces, inspiring thousands of others to try it too. The results often look so realistic that followers can’t tell they weren’t taken in a real studio.

Still, there are two more significant reasons behind this shift: Why Spend More?

Anyone who’s ever booked a photoshoot in Nigeria knows it can be expensive. A proper studio session, including a photographer, makeup artist, and outfits can cost between ₦100,000 — ₦200,000 or more, depending on the number of outfits and photographer.

AI photo apps, on the other hand, are more affordable. Some charge as little as ₦2,000 to generate professional-quality portraits. For many Nigerians, that’s an easy choice. With the economy tight, AI photo generators are an accessible way to stay stylish online without breaking the bank.

From LinkedIn profile updates to birthday flyers, AI-generated portraits now serve as the smart substitute for costly photo sessions. Convenient and Creative

Beyond cost, AI photo apps are incredibly convenient. You don’t need to schedule appointments, wait for retouching, or worry about lighting. Upload a few selfies, select a theme; corporate, royal, futuristic, or even anime, and your portraits are ready in minutes.

These tools also allow Nigerians to explore different identities. You can look like a Yoruba queen one moment and a space traveller the next. For creatives, influencers, and entrepreneurs, AI images are fast, diverse, and imaginative, perfect for keeping their content fresh.

AI also removes the discomfort some people feel about taking real photos. For those who are camera-shy, AI portraits help them look confident and polished without standing in front of a lens.

What Nigerians Are Saying Online

Social media is filled with hilarious and eye-opening reactions to the AI image trend. Many Nigerians are openly saying they might never pay for traditional photoshoots again.

One X (Twitter) user, Onyinye, went viral after posting an AI-generated image of herself in a glamorous outfit with the caption:

“Dear photographers, don’t bother, you won’t be seeing me anytime soon. Damn, imagine creating this perfect look with AI.”

Most online users seem impressed by the quality of AI-generated photos, often sharing before-and-after selfies that highlight the dramatic difference.

Quick How-To: How to Create AI Portraits Like a Pro

Want to try the trend yourself? Here’s a simple guide for Nigerians interested in creating their own AI photoshoot images: Choose a Reliable AI Photo App

Popular options include Lensa AI, Remini, CapCut AI Portrait, and Photo AI. Most are available on both Android and iOS. Prepare Good Selfies

Upload clear photos with natural lighting and different facial angles. Avoid using heavily filtered images. Select Your Theme or Style

Choose from styles like “Corporate Headshot,” “Traditional Look,” “Fantasy Art,” or “Casual Portrait.” Generate and Edit

The app will create several AI versions of your image. Pick your favourite and adjust lighting, background, or colours if needed. Download and Share Safely

Save your portraits, but remember to avoid uploading private or sensitive pictures to unfamiliar platforms.

Using this simple process, Nigerians are now creating images that could easily pass for professional studio photos.

What Next with AI and Photography?

AI isn’t replacing photographers, it’s pushing the industry to evolve. As Nigerian users become more tech-savvy, we’ll likely see more hybrid photoshoots, where real photography and AI effects work together for artistic results.

Photographers who embrace AI could expand their creativity, offering clients digital add-ons or fantasy-style edits that traditional setups can’t provide.