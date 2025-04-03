Stakeholders predict future of Nigeria’s oil and telecom sectors under Tinubu

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a coalition of Nigerian professionals and stakeholders, have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its reforms in the oil and gas sector, describing them as a game-changer for investment growth.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr Opialu F. Opialu, the group commended Tinubu’s efforts to address key industry challenges, including declining investment, low production levels, and infrastructural deficits.

“The impact of these reforms is already being felt, with increased investor interest and activity in the sector,” Opialu stated.

The group also lauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for their efforts in promoting transparency and efficiency in their respective sectors.

According to Opialu, the NUPRC, led by Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has spearheaded key reforms, including a 10-year Regulatory and Corporate Strategic Plan to enhance efficiency and restore investor confidence.

“The Commission has worked tirelessly to create a competitive and investment-driven upstream sector,” he noted.

Outlook for NCC

On the NCC, Opialu highlighted its progress in strengthening Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, including the push for a Presidential Order designating telecom infrastructure as critical national assets.

“The NCC’s role in linking SIM cards to National Identification Numbers (NIN) has helped combat insecurity, while its efforts to waive Right of Way (RoW) charges have boosted connectivity,” he added.